12 deaths and 873 more infected with covid-19

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The Ministry of Public Health notified this Sunday of 12 recent deaths and 873 more infections of covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the Dominican Republic.

Thus, the total number of infected people in the country reaches 229,768. According to official records, 2,944 deaths have been reached since the pandemic’s arrival to the national territory in March 2020.

Right now, 50,036 people are positive for the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, of which 796 are hospitalized, including 256 people in intensive care units.

Hospital occupancy continues its slight downward trend and stands at 29% of the beds dedicated to covid-19 patients and 47% of the ICUs.

Likewise, the last four weeks’ positivity continues to decline and stands at 15.58% in the previous four weeks.

President Luis Abinader will announce details about the country’s vaccination plan on Monday, although no dose has yet been received from any laboratory.

Globally

Worldwide, 107,686,655 people have been reported positive for the coronavirus, while 2,368,571 have died.

In the Americas, the cumulative number of infected persons is 48,021,725, and 1,62,191 have died.