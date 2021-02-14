Positivity of coronavirus cases continues to decline in the Dominican Republic, daily rate stands at 15.07 percent

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC. – The daily positivity rate stands at 15.07%. In comparison, that of the last four weeks is 15.58%. According to the number of tests processed, the Ministry of Health informed that these indicators continue to decrease concerning coronavirus cases.

The positivity rate is obtained from the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive cases, according to the director of Epidemiology, Renald Skwes.

In the last 24 hours, 9 770 processed samples were reported, with 873 positive coronavirus cases.

Bulletin number 332 reports 50,036 active cases out of a total registry of 229,768. A total of 1,140,464 samples have been processed, of which 910,696 have been discarded, and 229,768 have been recovered.

Hospital occupancy

COVID-19 bed occupancy in the Hospital Network is 29 percent, with 796 occupied out of 2,730. ICU beds occupied are 256 for 48 percent of 538 available. Meanwhile, ventilator use is 133 out of 406, representing 33 percent.

Deaths reported in the last 24 hours were 12, with no deaths occurring in that period. This brings the total to 2,944. The case fatality rate is 1.28 percent, and mortality per million people is 281.76.

Among the risk groups, 534 health care workers and 306 pregnant women are reported to have been affected. 24,213 young people under 20 years of age have also acquired the coronavirus.

Hypertension and diabetes are the diseases reported as a comorbidity in deaths from COVID-19.