Santo Domingo.-The COVID-19 bulletin for Monday, February 15, reports the death of 15 people and 795 new cases.

While active cases are less than 50,000 for the first time in 25 days, since last January 20.

In total, the cases registered to date are 230,563 and those recovered are 178,146.

The daily positivity was 13.22%, while positivity decreased to 15.23% in the last four weeks.