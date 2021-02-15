President says 40% of Dominicans shun the vaccine

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said Monday that around 40% of the population does not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to studies.

Faced with this position, the president urges the institutions to help convince the population that “these vaccines are safe, that they are the best thing that can happen to them. All of them.”

In the worst case of deficiency, Abinader said the intensity of the disease lessens, and they are largely efficient. “The most convenient thing is to get vaccinated.”

Regarding the prices of vaccines, he pointed out that AstraZeneca was four dollars; Pfizer $12, and Sinovac less than $21.

He stressed that thee vaccines are bought directly from laboratories in countries of origin.