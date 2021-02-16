16 more Dominicans die of Covid, total 2,975

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic added another 16 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, three of which occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,975 deaths nationwide since the pandemic began.

The Public Health Ministry reports 532 new infections, after carrying out 3,205 PCR tests to detect COVID-19, which places the daily positivity rate at 16.60%.

During yesterday’s session, 1,677 follow-up samples were also taken from patients already infected.