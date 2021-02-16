Dominican Republic gets its first Covid vaccine shot

Santo Domingo.- The country’s first vaccine against Covid-19 was administered Mon. in the Dominican Republic, after the arrival yesterday of a shipment from India.

The vaccination drive for front-line personnel in the fight against the disease was launched at the Ramón de Lara military hospital, ground zero against Covid in the Dominican Republic.

President Luis Abinader headed the vaccination effort, which is expected to continue Tue. afternoon in other hospitals working against the disease in the country.