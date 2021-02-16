First lady explains why Abinader was not the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Santo Domingo.- Last January, President Luis Abinader had indicated that he and Vice President Raquel Peña would be the first to apply the coronavirus vaccine when they arrived in the country.

However, the Government began its Vaccination Plan on Tuesday morning and was surprised that it was not vaccinated, although it led the act. The first to receive the vaccine was Colonel Ramón Familia Alcántara, who urged the population to vaccinate.

Faced with the press’s questioning about when he will be vaccinated, the head of state limited himself to saying that he will follow the protocol without specifying any date.

First lady, Raquel Arbaje, said Tuesday that President Luis Abinader wanted to be vaccinated with the first vaccines that arrived in the country, but the doses were few.

“Luis wanted to, but few doses arrived. And he has a lot of antibodies. It would be leaving staff in the line of action unprotected. But we will be vaccinated without distinction of vaccines,” said Arbaje when responding to a message on her Twitter account to the criticism of a user of the social network.

At 7:07 in the morning of this Tuesday, the act of vaccination against COVID-19 began formally at the Ramón de Lara hospital, in Santo Domingo Este.

In this regard, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, said that he will follow the protocol to be vaccinated.

“We will follow protocol. Here we are all the same, “said the president when questioned by the press about when he will be vaccinated.

In January, the arrival of some 25,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer was expected; however, the first doses received on Monday night were from Covshield, a variant manufactured by AstraZeneca.