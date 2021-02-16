“I’m fine; I can tell you that,” says the first vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic

The internist medical colonel and deputy medical director, Ramón Familia Alcántara, was vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m fine, I’m fine, I can tell you that.” These were the words of Colonel Ramón Familia Alcántara, the first person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

The doctor Familia Alcantara and the janitor Victor Ramirez and the nurse Josefina Jimenez de la Cruz rested for 30 minutes, as stipulated by the Vaccination Plan.

“We were the first ones to evaluate the patients, so we have to be … and we trust the vaccine, so there is nothing else to trust but the vaccine,” Familia Alcántara indicated.

The deputy medical director urged the Dominican population to get vaccinated because, in his words, it is the only way to put an end to the coronavirus.

Nurse Josefina Jimenez de la Cruz said she feels “very well.” At 66 years of age, she said she was confident in the vaccine and, like Familia Alcántara, urged the population to get vaccinated.

According to information from the center’s staff, a total of 182 people from the hospital’s COVID-19 area will be vaccinated this Tuesday.