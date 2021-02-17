One year after first case Dominicans get vaccinated

Santo Domingo.- Just 11 months and 16 days after the first imported case of Covid-19 emerged, the Dominican Republic began the vaccination against the virus yesterday, starting with the health personnel of a military hospital, the country’s first to become a Covid facility.

The vaccination began as the country registers 2,975 deaths from Covid and 231,095 cases with positive diagnoses, as well as a daily notification of high mortality, with 16 new deaths captured in yesterday’s report, as well as 764 hospitalized patients, 245 in ICUs and 127 on ventilators.

Moreover, the drive comes in the midst of high infection rates, with a daily positivity of 16.60% and for the last four weeks of 15.15%, that is to say that for every 100 PCR tests that are made more than 15 are positive.

To guarantee the control of the virus in a country, the World Health Organization recommended that the positivity is kept below 5%.