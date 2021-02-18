Abinader extends state of emergency for another 45 days

Santo Domingo, DR

The Executive Power extended for another 45 days the state of emergency, which will affect March 2.

Through decree 95-2020, President Luis Abinader indicates that the measure seeks to confront the Covid-19 pandemic and preserve the health of the Dominican population.

The last state of emergency expires on March 1, the Senate of the Republic approved to continue with the restrictions on hours and controlled visits to some public spaces.

“In our country, the level of contagion has been contained to a certain extent thanks to the sustained and uninterrupted adoption of social distancing measures. Suppose we continue with this strategy and achieve a gradual and safe de-escalation of the curfew and other measures. In that case, we will be able to avoid a rebound of such a magnitude that its repercussions would be even stronger on the Dominican society and economy,” explained the President in the request sent to Congress.