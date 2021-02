Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic surpassed 3,000 deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, after 17 new fatalities were reported, seven of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

According to Public Health, the fatality rate stands at 1.29% after totaling 3,007 deaths nationwide.

Today Thursday the country registered 1,126 new infections, for a total of 232,780 positive cases, 48,371 of which remain active.