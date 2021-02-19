Covid kills 17 more Dominicans, deaths total 3,024

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic added 17 deaths from Covid for a total of 3,024 deaths nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic, according to statistics released Friday by health authorities.

In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health processed 5,627 PCR tests to detect the virus, of which 930 were positive. The country totals 233,598 confirmed cases.

The official report shows that to date 47,971 cases remain active and 182,603 people have recovered from the disease