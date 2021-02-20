Public Health notifies four deaths and reports 904 new cases of Covid-19 in Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO – The Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday four deaths from Covid-19, none of them registered in the last 24 hours, and 904 new virus cases.

According to epidemiological bulletin number 338, the number of deaths increased to 3,028, while the accumulated number of confirmed cases is 234,502.

The case fatality rate is 1.29 percent, and mortality per million people is 289.80.

According to the report, 183,720 people have recovered from the disease, while 47,754 people still have the active virus, and laboratory tests have ruled out 936,699 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 10,648 tests were processed, for a cumulative total of 1,172,161. The daily positivity is 12.82%, and in the previous four weeks, it is 13.67%.

Hospital occupancy

COVID-19 bed occupancy in the hospital network stands at 27 percent, with 737 occupied out of an availability of 2,707. ICU beds occupied are 236 out of an availability of 538 for 44 percent.

There are 131 people using ventilators out of an available total of 404 for 32 percent.