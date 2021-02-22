Latest numbers on COVID-19 in the DR

In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) registered 5,718 samples processed and a total of 420 new cases of coronavirus.

In the Special Bulletin No. 340 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology DIGEPI, the daily positivity stands at 10.90% and that of the last four weeks at 13.50%.

The epidemiological report indicates that there are 235,882 registered cases, of which 46,870 are active.

On the deaths, to date, there are 3,048, of these, ten were reported in the last 24 hours.