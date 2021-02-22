This week 768,000 vaccines arrive from China

Santo Domingo, DR

The acquisition of 768,000 Chinese vaccines, announced by President Luis Abinader on Thursday the 11th of this month, would be arriving in the country this week.

The information on the receipt of the vaccines was offered by the Vice Minister of Bilateral Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, José Julio Gómez, without specifying the day they will arrive in the country.

Although the price of these doses is unknown, they are from the Sinovac brand.

“Tonight, I paid a visit to the residence of His Excellency Mr. @EmbZhangRun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China. Next week, 768,000 Sinovac vaccines are expected to arrive in the country. Tonight we have a Hot Pot dinner to celebrate. @MIREXRD,” the vice minister wrote on his Twitter account.

On Friday, 30,000 doses of vaccines donated by India arrived in the Dominican Republic, and last Monday, another 20,000 Covishield, which AstraZeneca produces in India.

Since last Tuesday, the Dominican Republic has been vaccinating its first-line medical staff for Covid cases.

8,754 are vaccinated

As of yesterday, 8 754 people from the front-line medical teams in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic had been vaccinated in the Dominican Republic, according to the Minister of Health, Plutarco Arias. The authorities administer these vaccines to health personnel in the various hospitals in the country.

The minister offered the information at the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) facilities, where the 30,000 Covishield vaccines donated to the country by the Indian government were received on Friday night.

He explained that vaccines are being sent to different places from the EPI, which functions as a national collection center, and announced that the vaccine would reach all the country’s provinces this weekend.

CHRONOLOGY

Monday

The first vaccines against the coronavirus arrived in the country last Monday from India in Madrid, Spain.

Tuesday

The next day, Tuesday, the vaccination plan began during a ceremony at the Ramón de Lara hospital, at the San Isidro airbase.