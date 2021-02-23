Coronavirus in the Dominican Republic: 9 deaths and 328 cases of infection

In epidemiological bulletin number 341, the Ministry of Health reported 328 cases of coronavirus and nine deaths, bringing the total number of active cases to 46,450 and daily positivity to 14 percent.

Nine deaths have been reported, of which one occurred in the last 24-hour period. The total number of deaths is 3,057. The case fatality rate is 1.29 percent, and mortality per million persons is 292.58.

COVID-19 bed occupancy in the hospital network stands at 24 percent, with 646 occupied out of an availability of 2707. ICU beds occupied are 232 out of an availability of 538 for 43 percent.

While 126 people are using ventilators, and the total available is 404 for 31 percent.

The total number of positive cases registered since the first cases were reported in the country is 236,210; 186,703 have been recovered, while those discarded are 947,881.