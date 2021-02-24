The first lady “is crazy excited” to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Santo Domingo-First Lady Raquel Arbaje said on Wednesday that she is “crazy excited” for her turn to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Wee, Super optimistic! I’m crazy excited for my turn to come already. Yes, of course, without any fear,” replied Luis Abinader’s wife when asked if she was optimistic about the vaccinations.

Arbaje refused to give her opinion on the prices of the basic food basket and explained that it has to be dealt with by her incumbents.

“Let that issue be dealt with by the right people,” she said.

Raquel Arbaje offered the declarations upon her arrival at the Archdiocese of Santo Domingo on the 48th anniversary of Refidomsa.