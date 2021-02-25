A year into the pandemic: 3,075 deaths; 9 on Wed.

Santo Domingo. -The number of COVID-19 infections in the Dominican Republic rose Thursday to 237,629 cases, almost a year after the start of the pandemic, and 3,075 deaths, according to the daily report from Public Health.

It said that in the last 24 hours, of 4,302 PCR tests performed to detect the virus, 746 were positive. In addition, nine deaths were reported, two of which occurred Wednesday.

As to infections, the authorities reported 633 people hospitalized, 224 in intensive care and 131 connected to ventilators.