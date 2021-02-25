Covid-19-related hospital occupancies drop

Santo Domingo – The Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday 746 new coronavirus cases out of 7,339 samples processed in the last 24 hours. This brings to 237,629 the number of accumulated cases to date.

Of the total number of accumulated cases, 46,254 are active, 633 are admitted to health centers, 224 to the Intensive Care Unit, and 131 are ventilated.

In bulletin 343, the entity shows a drop in hospital occupancy, with 24% of beds in use,` 41% of ICU, and 32% of ventilators.

The daily positivity rate is 17.43% and per four weeks is 13.33%.

Deaths

Public Health reported 9 deaths due to the disease, 2 of which occurred in the last 24 hours. These deaths bring the total number of deaths to 3,075 to date. The case fatality rate is 1.29%.