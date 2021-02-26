National District, area with more cases of covid-19

362 days after the detection of the first coronavirus infection in the country, the National District continues to be the district with the most registered cases of the disease, with 67,443 infections reported in the metropolitan area since March 1, 2020, with a positivity rate of 15.23 percent.

This is followed by Santo Domingo, with 46,732 reported cases, and a positivity rate of 15.51 percent.

Santiago de los Caballeros has 26,771 infections, with a positivity rate of 17.87%.

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) yesterday reported 746 new cases and nine deaths due to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported, only two occurred 24 hours prior to the issuance of the health report.

The report issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (Digepi) has registered 23,808 infections and 409 deaths in February.

The total number of infected persons is 237,629, with 188,300 individuals recovered, and 46,254 active cases.

The entity recorded 3,075 deaths in the same order, with a case fatality rate of 1.29 percent.

The National Council for the Elderly (CONAPE) began immunization against the coronavirus in the elderly with the inoculation of 200 people.

Mr. Ramón Grullón, 84 years old, was the first to be inoculated in the act, headed by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña; the Minister of Public Health, Plutarco Arias; and the executive director of the entity, José García Ramírez.

The head of the institution informed that all the elderly who are in nursing homes will be included in the immunization process; he also said that the protection of the elderly must not be postponed.