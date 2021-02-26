Seven more Dominicans die from COVID, total 3,082

Santo Domingo.- Health authorities reported seven deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, six of which occurred yesterday, increasing the number of fatalities in the country to 3,082 since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, 576 new infections were registered, after performing 4,570 PCR tests to detect the virus. As of today Friday, the Dominican Republic posts 238,205 confirmed cases.

The official report says that 45,960 cases remain active and 189,163 correspond to recovered patients.