Hundreds of Dominicans get vaccinated amid delays and complaints

Santo Domingo.- From early Monday hundreds of people among teachers and the elderly gathered at the university Unphu to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Health official Dr. Luisa de León, around 1,040 doses will be administered for today, but if necessary they would be able to provide more vaccines. “We have enough vaccines for teachers and the elderly. Everyone who is here has their vaccine insured.”

Some have complained that they’ve been on line since 6am and have not been able to get the dose, because the process began after 8am, two hours after and the large number of people began to arrive.

Some of the people who’ve been attended and vaccinated indicated that some “privileges” are being offered.