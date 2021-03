Santo Domingo.- The health authorities on Tuesday reported 12 deaths from coronavirus, five of which occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total 3,118 fatalities nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, yesterday 1,101 PCR tests were processed to detect COVID-19, the lowest number since July 6, 2020 when 1,098 were performed.

In the last 24 hours, 958 follow-up samples were also taken from infected patients