Public Health to expand mass vaccination sites

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister Daniel Rivera sees it favorable to expand and place fixed vaccination sites against Covid-19 in specialized health establishments and private institutions where a large number of patients with comorbidities attend and other institutions to cover as many people as possible.

He also reported that Covid vaccination teams will be in charge of taking the inoculation to the homes of older adults or people who have mobility problems and cannot move to the more than 600 fixed positions established.

“It is contemplated to take them to these centers, even in several private health institutions there are currently posts installed, because it is even easier for the population to attend,” the official told local media yesterday.