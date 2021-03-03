Vaccinate yourself DR: Starting tonight you can make your appointment online to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Starting today at 8:00 P.M., you will be able to schedule appointments for those over 70 years of age in Greater Santo Domingo, informed the Ministry of Public Health.

It is through the official website of the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 www.vacunaterd.gob.do, through which citizens will be able to register their appointments to receive the vaccine against COVID-19, as a result of the activation of sub-phases that require extra-mural vaccination centers.

On Thursday, March 04, those who wish to schedule their appointment in the Northern Region will find the official website’s vaccination centers. Simultaneously, the scheduling of appointments for the Southwest Region will take place from Friday, March 5, while for the Southeast Region, it will be available from Saturday, March 6.

The Vice President of the Republic and coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña, said that they adopted this measure of scheduling appointments for the inoculation process against the coronavirus to maintain order during the development of Vacúnate RD. At the same time, they have decided to increase the number of vaccination teams throughout the national territory.

The scheduling of appointments through the web platform will be enabled for the moment for the vaccination request of adults over 70 years of age because, at present, this age group is the only one that needs extra-mural vaccination centers that do not depend on other protocols, as is the case of pre-school and primary school teachers, who are being summoned in an orderly and direct way through the Ministry of Education; health personnel, who are vaccinated within the hospitals and clinics where they work, and residents of homes for the elderly, since the vaccination brigades go to the homes themselves to vaccinate them on site.

During the appointment request process, potential vaccinees will be asked to provide their personal data, which will be verified with the Central Electoral Board’s registry, to confirm that they are over 70 years of age; after their registration, they will receive an email informing them of the date of their appointment and the corresponding vaccination center.

Peña reiterated that the main objective of the government headed by President Luis Abinader is to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19 in the shortest time possible, for which he thanked the willingness and openness that the citizenship has had regarding the vaccine, resulting in a great demand of people attending the centers.