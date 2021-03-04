Nine more Covid deaths, total 3,139

Santo Domingo.- Today Thursday Public Health reported nine deaths from coronavirus, of which three occurred in the last 24 hours. While 619 new cases were registered, after 6,824 samples processed, raising the daily positivity to 16.26%.

The epidemiological bulletin indicates that to date the pandemic has caused 3,139 deaths and 241,392 confirmed cases, with 43,600 active cases.

It adds that there are 545 people in hospitals, or a 20% occupancy; 192 in Intensive Care Units for 35% and 99 patients on ventilators, or 24%, “marking a downward trend.”