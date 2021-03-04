The Capital is full of Covid

Faced with this danger, the health authorities intend to set up a platform for community tracking contagions.

Santo Domingo, DR

The National District is the province of the country that currently presents the highest risk of infection by the Covid-19 virus, maintaining incidence values ranging between 110 and 120 per 100,000 inhabitants, so it is in red or danger point on the epidemiological map that measures the incidence of the last seven days.

For these values to be considered safe from the epidemiological point of view, they must remain below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. However, contrary to what is happening in the National District, 90% of the country’s municipalities currently have a low incidence of the Covid-19 virus, with indicators in a safe zone.

In addition to the National District, another municipality where there is high positivity is Las Yayas, in Azua province, with an incidence of 44 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, while the rest of the country is below 20.

This was revealed yesterday by the National Director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes while participating along with the Vice Minister of Collective Health, Ivelisse Acosta, and the advisor on Covid matters, Eddy Perez Then, in the press conference offered every Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health to give details of the behavior of the new coronavirus in the country.

Tracking of cases

The Ministry of Public Health officials pointed out that to deal with the high incidence of the virus in the National District, they began with the training of human resources in Area VIII of Health, where officials will implement a community contact tracking platform in areas of higher incidence, which will be extended to different regions of the country.

They highlighted the drop in the virus indicators, including positivity, incidence, and bed occupancy. However, they warned that this does not imply that the population should neglect the preventive measures of mask use, distancing, and hand washing.

They pointed out that yesterday only 20 out of every 100 beds were occupied; the positivity of the last four weeks was at 12.37%, the lowest of the previous months, as well as the incidence of the previous seven days with an average of 50 per 100 thousand inhabitants and the transmission rate, is at 1.40.

More deaths and infections

The country registered 12 recent deaths due to Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,130 since the beginning of the pandemic to date.

In the last 24 hours, 7,178 laboratory samples were processed, of which 572 were positive, with a daily positivity of 14.43 percent.