Dominican Republic vaccination full steam ahead

Santo Domingo.- With the guarantee of the second dose for people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, the satisfaction of the elderly with the massive vaccination Thur. and with almost 3% of the target population inoculated, the VacúnateRD Plan advances in the Dominican Republic.

Yesterday Public Health Minister, Daniel Rivera, reported they have exceeded the daily vaccination goal by inoculating more than 62,000 people on Wednesday.

“Today’s hope is that with the pace we are taking we can surpass the previous day, which was 62,000,” he said.