Already 303,490 people have received the first dose of the vaccine

Santo Domingo, DR

Since February 17, when the National Vaccination Plan against the coronavirus began, up to yesterday, 303,490 people have received the first dose, among them medical personnel, teachers, and adults over 70 years of age, who have been classified as “priority population.”

Out of a total of 7.5 million people who will receive the anti-virus vaccine, the Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday that 4% of the adult population has already been inoculated against the virus.

According to the count carried out by the Ministry, last Thursday 4, 72,680 people over 70 years of age were vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine brought from China.

The Vice President of the Republic and Director of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña, announced that so far, 20% of the population corresponding to the first phase of the vaccination plan has been inoculated, thus meeting the target 18 days ahead of schedule.

Geriatric centers

In the senior centers, 2,058 people over 60 years of age and the personnel working in these centers have been vaccinated.

Public Health data indicate that the goal is to vaccinate 2,064 people in these centers so that those inoculated in one week represent 99.7 percent.