Public Health reports 7 Covid deaths, 279 new cases

Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Monday reported seven deaths from Covid-19, none of them in the last 24 hours, with 279 new cases of the virus.

According to the daily bulletin, the deaths increased to 3,179, while the total confirmed cases reached 243,526. “The fatality is 1.31 percent and the mortality per million people is 304.25.”

The report adds that 198,386 have recovered from the disease while 41,961 people keep the virus active and 989,173 cases have been ruled out by lab tests.