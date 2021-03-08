To date, the Dominican Republic has exceeded 400 thousand vaccinated against COVID-19

This Monday, the Dominican Republic exceeded more than 400 thousand people vaccinated against COVID-19 after the National Vaccination Plan began last February.

This is recorded by the Ministry of Public Health, who detailed that 400,041 people in the health area and adults over 70 have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The newly appointed Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, revealed last week that the initial goal was to vaccinate 40,000 people per day and exceeded 72,000.

It is recalled that the vaccination day began on February 16. Since that date, there have been 818,000 doses, which correspond to two types of vaccines, those produced in India under license from AstraZeneca and those manufactured in China by the Sinopharm laboratory.

Vaccination of people over 70 years of age is maintained in the first stage. The Government expects to receive the subsequent two shipments of vaccines from the AstraZeneca laboratory, scheduled for March 15 and 25.