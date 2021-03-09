Covid: 12 new deaths total 3,191

Santo Domingo.- Deaths from coronavirus in the Dominican Republic continue to increase. Today Tuesday, 12 new deaths were reported, for a total of 3,191 since the start of the pandemic. The fatality rate increased one percentage point to 1.31%.

According to the case update, 1,287 PCR tests were processed to detect the virus in the last 24 hours, of which 252 were positive.

As of Tuesday, March 9, the country totals 243,778 infections, while 41,640 cases remain active and 198,947 people have recovered.