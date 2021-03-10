Public Health: 7 more Covid deaths total 3,198

Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Wed. reported 7 deaths, of which 2 occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total of 3,198 fatalities from coronavirus.

“4,631 samples were processed, of which 4,415 correspond to PCR tests, while about 216 are antigenic tests.”

It said there are 390 new cases of coronavirus patients. The total registered is 244,168.

“Daily positivity stands at 17.91% and the fatality rate at 1.31%,” the report says, adding that total active cases stand at 41,324.