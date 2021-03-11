Authorities report 6 deaths from coronavirus, total 3,204

Santo Domingo.- Health authorities reported Thursday six deaths from coronavirus, five of which occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total 3,204 fatalities nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, yesterday 5,194 PCR tests were processed to detect COVID-19, of which 755 were positive, which places the daily positivity rate at 14.54%. 3,298 follow-up samples were also taken from infected patients.

To date, the Dominican Republic accumulates 244,923 cases, of which 41,435 remain active, while 200,284 correspond to recovered persons.