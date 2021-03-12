Authorities: 9 more coronavirus deaths, total 3,213

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Santo Domingo.- Health authorities reported on Friday nine deaths from coronavirus, five of which occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total 3,213 nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yesterday, 3,585 PCR tests were processed to detect COVID-19, of which 529 were positive, placing the daily positivity rate at 14.76%. 2,531 follow-up samples were also taken from infected patients.

“To date, the Dominican Republic accumulates 245,452 cases, of which 41,317 remain active, while 200,922 correspond to recovered persons.