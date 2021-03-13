Low intensity vaccination program

Santo Domingo, DR

During a tour of Listín Diario reporters in the different vaccination centers distributed in the Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University (UNPHU), the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), the Centro de Diagnostic Advanced Medicine and Telemedicine (Cedimat) and the Hospital Salvador Bienvenido Gautier, two factors were evidenced: the Vacunate RD platform made few doses of vaccines and appointments.

The UNPHU and the PUCMM were the vaccination centers that began to inoculate people who previously made their electronic appointments from early in the morning, as reported by the Vice President of the Republic and director of the Health Cabinet (GS), Raquel Peña.

Even though these centers were vaccinating with appointments, longevity patients arrived alone, others accompanied, without previous appointments, with the argument that “they were not doing well” and were inoculated in the same way.

Catalina de los Santos, who was accompanying her mother, assured that “she tried to make the appointment via the internet. However, it was not feasible, and that is why she went to the UNPHU in person.”

Dr. Elisa D´ Angelo, in charge of the center at PUCMM, expressed her concern about the electronic process.

“Since 6:30 in the morning, we came. We knew there was going to be a lot of confusion with the information (…) Many of them do not know how to do it. Today we went and explained to them that we were attending only by appointment, and we helped them to generate the electronic appointment,” she said.

“Some were able to make them, and the appointments were not for today, so they left, but they left with their appointment pending.

Others who have come with their appointment we have been able to attend. I’m worried about the older adult who doesn’t have internet access; that is why we have helped them generate the appointment when they arrive here. Many come alone and from afar too.”

PROPORTION

The doses

For today, Saturday, the PUCMM had 80 doses, and the UASD 280, CEDIMAT had 200, and the UNPHU will vaccinate as many as they can reach during the day, being the main vaccination center against Covid.

The amount vaccinated via the internet is unknown, but 20 older adults accompanied by relatives in the wards of the centers had been inoculated.