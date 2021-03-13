More than 200,000 have overcome Covid in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

One year and 12 days after the diagnosis of the first imported case of Covid-19 in Dominican territory, the number of people who have overcome the virus in the country now reaches 200,922, from an official record of 245,452 positive cases collected by the system of surveillance.

Meanwhile, yesterday the occupancy of ICU beds registered a slight increase compared to the previous day, going from 32% to 34% occupancy. Yesterday’s report notifies 183 patients admitted to Intensive Care Units, eight more than Thursday’s report. At the same time, the use of ventilators went from 26% to 27%.

However, the regular Covid-19 beds show a decrease, with 490 patients being admitted yesterday for an occupation of only 19% of the available beds.

Almost 1 million tests

The special bulletin 358 issued yesterday also includes the figure of almost one million diagnostic tests discarded or negative for the virus, out of a total of 1,244,942 processed in the country, equivalent to 119,150 per million people.

Of the total of 6,116 samples processed in the last 24 hours, 3,585 correspond to the first time, while 2,531 are subsequent samples. Likewise, 5,709 were PCR and 407 Antigenic.

The discarded cases add up to 999,490, and yesterday, the assets with the registered virus were 41,317 cases.

Nine deaths

The system reported nine new deaths from Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,213 due to the disease, for a fatality of 1.31% and mortality per million people is 307.51