Dominican VP tweet: 1.M vaccines coming in the next few days

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña on Mon. tweeted the photo of several trucks with the shipment of one million vaccines at the airport in Beijing, China, bound for the Dominican Republic.

According to the vice president, the vaccines would arrive in the country “in the next few days,” and not today, the 15th as she, the Minister of Health and President Luis Abinader himself had promised.

“Starting the week with this historical photo that I want to share with you. Beijing Capital International AirPort cargo area,” Peña wrote, without specifying the arrival date