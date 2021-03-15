No matter your age, you can register for the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The vacunate.gob.do portal now allows people of all ages (not under 18 years of age) to register in the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to make “precitas” and appointments for inoculation and allows all interested parties to subscribe.

When making an appointment, the person who is not entitled to be inoculated because he/she does not belong to the authorized age range will be able to advance the process because he/she will already be registered in the platform, he/she will also be able to read an instructive section about what the vaccination is about and which are the side effects he/she could have after the needle prick.

What are the common symptoms that may occur after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

– Pain at the injection site

– Redness at the injection site

– Swelling at the injection site

– Headache

– General discomfort and fever

After filling out the form, the platform indicates that if the person belongs to the phase, after 24 hours, he/she will be able to complete the information corresponding to the day and place for his/her vaccination appointment.

Extensive vaccination day. This comes in line with what was expressed this morning by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, during an interview on the television program El Despertador, that with the arrival of the largest shipment of anticovid vaccines to the Dominican Republic, all citizens could benefit at the same time.

“It is going to be the great vaccination with open logistics since the process will be expanded… immediately as the shipments from Pfizer and AstraZeneca arrive, it will be open to open populations, and the President of the Republic and the Vice President want it to be as if it were an electoral voting day,” he said.