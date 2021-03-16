COVID sent over 268,000 Dominicans into poverty in 2020

Santo Domingo.- Monetary poverty in the Dominican Republic climbed by 2.4 percentage points in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which means that 268,515 people fell into general poverty.

The Bulletin of official statistics of monetary poverty 2020, presented this Monday by the Ministry of Economy, specified that the general poverty rate went from 21% in 2019 to 23.4% last year.

The percentage of people in extreme poverty conditions increased by 0.8 percentage points, rising from 2.7% in 2019 to 3.5% in 2020.