Public Health reports 495 new COVID cases, 11 deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Tuesday 495 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, which increases the total number of coronavirus infected in the country to 246,794 and the number of deceased to 3,237.

The Public Health bulletin indicates that active cases total 40,487, of which there are 470 hospitalized, for a bed occupancy of 18%.

Intensive care units (ICUs) are at 31%, with 168 beds occupied, while the total number of ventilators in use is 110, for 27% of availability.

The daily positivity rate was 12.32%, that of the last four weeks at 11.20%, the fatality rate at 1.31% and mortality was 309.81 inhabitants per million.