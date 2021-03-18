1M China vaccines cost Dominican Republic US$19.0M

Santo Domingo.- The one million Sinovac vaccines brought from China Wednesday cost the State US$19 each, equivalent to US$19.0 million, according to the Vice President, Raquel Peña, coordinator of the Health Cabinet.

In the cargo, brought on a charter flight from the Asian country, a donation from China also arrived, consisting of 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm brand and 51,200 syringes.

From China there is another pending shipment of one million vaccines, which will arrive in the country once the export permit is received, said Peña, in statements to the press at Las Américas International Airport.