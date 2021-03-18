COVID deaths rise to 3,257, total cases reach 247,979

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry reported 11 deaths from Covid-19 today, of which five occurred in the last 24 hours.

A bulletin specifies that the deaths from COVID-19 increased to 3,257, while the accumulated cases reached 247,979.

The epidemiological bulletin issued Wednesday indicates that 6,301 PCR tests were processed to detect the virus for a total of 1,267,187.

Of the accumulated confirmed cases, 40,534 remain active and 204,188 have recovered from the virus.