Dominican Republic ready to launch massive vaccination

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, met Thursday with the Provincial Directorates and Health Areas to coordinate the distribution of the new batch of vaccines that arrived in the country from China, and the actions they will take to reinforce the sanitary measures at Easter.

“The Ministry of Health has to continue giving examples with all its staff so that we can continue to reduce the rate of positivity of infections by COVID-19,” said the minister.

Rivera emphasized that the main objective of the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) will be to vaccinate as many people as possible together with the support of the DPS / DAS.