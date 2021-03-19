Public Health: 523 new COVID infections; 5 more deaths

Santo Domingo.-.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Friday 523 new infections of COVID-19 and five deaths due to the disease, which brings the total number of infected to 248,502 and 3,262 fatalities.

Active cases total 40,505, according to Public Health. “There are 454 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, for an occupation of beds for covid-19 patients of 18%.”

In turn, the intensive care units (ICU) are at 32%, with 171 beds occupied, while the total number of ventilators in use is 100, or 25% of those available.