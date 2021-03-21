Vaccination centers will be in operation during Easter Holy Week

The vaccination centers will be active during Easter to guarantee that applying the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine does not stop. This was reported this Saturday by the vice president of the Republic and coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña.

Peña said that people who have already been vaccinated and the second dose corresponds to them during the Greater Week should go to their corresponding vaccination center.

The vice president established this via Twitter.

“We inform you that if your second dose corresponds to you during Easter, you can go to your vaccination center for its application since our centers will remain in operation,” wrote the official.

The Dominican Government brought more than a million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from China, which will be administered from March 24. “This batch of vaccines against COVID-19, the largest we have received so far,” said Raquel Peña when the drug arrived in the country. The Vacúnate RD vaccination plan contemplates inoculating more than 7 million Dominicans, as announced by the Government.

It is also noted that Easter this year, 2021, begins on Palm Sunday, which is March 28, and ends on Easter Sunday, which is April 4.