2nd dose of vaccine injection to begin Wed.

Santo Domingo.- As of next Wednesday the 24th, the Ministry of Public Health will begin to administer the second dose of the vaccine, a process that will be carried out in the same centers where the first phase vaccination was applied.

In the previous day, more than 600,000 people including medical personnel and health workers, adults over 70 years of age, staff of homes for the elderly and a part of the teachers at the primary level were vaccinated.

With the recent arrival in the country of 1.5 million vaccines, phase 1C will be completed, of which a part of the primary school teachers who would go to the classrooms from next April 6 in 48 municipalities of the country, in those whose contagion level is below 5%.