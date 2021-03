Santo Domingo.- Public Health on Monday reported three deaths and 313 new cases of COVID-19, in its bulletin corresponding to the monitoring of the pandemic in the country.

With the new deaths, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours, the total number 3,275 and the cases of contagion are 2,049,776. The fatality, according to the report, is 1.31%.

The bulletin adds that the daily positivity is 15.86%, while that of every four weeks is 10.96%.