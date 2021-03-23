Dominican Republic announces 2nd dose rollout

Santo Domingo.- The Health Cabinet on Monday said the batch of more than a million vaccines that arrived from China will be used, almost entirely, for the application of the second dose, a process that will begin Wednesday, March 24.

Diario Libre reports that one of the press coordinators of the official body specified that the sessions will begin with the health personnel, who were the first to be inoculated.

Moreover, Health minister Daniel Rivera, said that everything is planned to start the vaccination process and they have the necessary amount of syringes.