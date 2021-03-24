Dominican Republic has vaccinated 800,000 with 1st dose

Santo Domingo.- Since the National Vaccination Plan began on February 16, the Dominican Republic has inoculated 800,000 with the first dose against COVID-19, or 10.2% of the target population of 7.8 million people.

Health Minister Daniel Rivera said today 900 people will receive the second dose from health personnel.

During a press conference at the National Palace, the official said it will be the initial amount, because the first batch of doses was applied progressively; but then, the daily number of immunized will gradually increase.